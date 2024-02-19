Quiz for senior citizens in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Over 250 elderly people took part in a senior citizens’ quiz on Sunday, which is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the city.
Master Mind, a quiz exclusively for people aged above 55 years, was conducted by Vayah Vikas, an NGO driven towards the empowerment of senior citizens.
Senapathy ‘Kris’ Gopalakrishnan, the chairperson of Vayah Vikas and co-founder of Infosys, inaugurated Master Mind at St Joseph’s College of Management on Sunday and said that it is important for senior citizens to come together in recreational and socialisation activities.
Pavithra Reddy, chief operations officer of Vayah Vikas, said as many as 16 teams were shortlisted for the finals and added that three winners were announced.