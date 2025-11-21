Member of dreaded Dandupalya gang arrested in Andhra Pradesh's Madanapalle

<p>Mangaluru: 55 year-old Chikka Hanuma alias Chikka Hanumanthappa alias K Krishnappa, member of the dreaded Dandupalya gang, was arrested in Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh by Urva police and was remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a city court on Thursday.</p><p>As according to the case registered in October 11, 1997, Chikka Hanuma along with Dodda Hanuma, Venkatesh, Munikrishna, Nallathimma, Krishna alias Dandupalya Krishna, Krishnadu and Venkatesh, had barged into a house near Urva Marigudi cross and had murdered Loius D'Mello (80) and Ranjith Veigas (19) before fleeing with gold jewellery.</p><p>Soon all the members of Dandupalya gang were arrested and a chargesheet was filed against the accused members of Dandupalya gang in a special court in Bengaluru. Five among the accused members including Chikka Hanuma were declared guilty by the court. However Chikka Hanuma changed his name as Krishnappa alias Krishna and went into absconding. </p>.Police arrest two shooters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang in north Delhi.<p>The JMFC second court in 2010 had issued a warrant against Chikka Hanuma. Mangaluru Commissioner of police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said the accused Chikka Hanuma had remained absconding for over 29 years. "Chikka Hanuma will be tried in Urva double and other 13, murder, dacoity cases registered against him in different police stations," Commissioner said.</p>