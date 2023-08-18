Railways upgrading infra to maintain Vande Bharat trains in Bengaluru

The railways had to recall an earlier tender for the shed extension due to technical reasons. The new tender will be opened and finalised shortly, she added.

The railways requires land from defence authorities as well as the New Government Electrical Factory (NGEF). While defence land is needed to extend the MEMU shed towards SMVT, the acquisition of NGEF property will be necessary for upgrading the maintenance facilities at the station, according to Hariprasad. An MoU has yet to be signed with the defence authorities, she said.

Both projects are being taken up by the SWR’s construction wing, which is based at Bengaluru Cantonment, she added.