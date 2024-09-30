Rains break September’s dry spell, but snap power supply in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Several localities in Bengaluru experienced prolonged power outages on Sunday after the city received its first spell of moderate rainfall this September.
Bescom said areas like Electronics City, Anantha Nagar, Naganathapura, HSR Layout, Lingarajapuram, Koramangala, Baiyappanahalli, Cooke Town and Marutiseva Nagar faced outages following overnight rains accompanied by strong winds.
Other affected areas included Chamundinagar, RT Nagar, Ganganagar, Tavarekere, SG Palya, Avalahalli, Hoskote, Mandur and Anekal (Urban and Rural).
A Bescom official attributed the outages to high wind speeds late Saturday night. The power disruptions were addressed by maintenance teams as complaints were reported to the helpline.
Despite September typically being the wettest month, with an average rainfall of 208.3 mm, this year has been unusually dry. So far, the city has received just 23.9 mm of rainfall, while HAL Airport recorded 73.2 mm.
In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, Bengaluru recorded 15.5 mm of rainfall, HAL Airport saw 70.5 mm, Kempegowda International Airport registered 40.2 mm, and GKVK received 15.2 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers on Monday, with temperatures expected to range between 30°C and 20°C.
Published 30 September 2024, 01:13 IST