Ram Mandir consecration sparks demand for tour packages to Ayodhya 

Bengaluru: The grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has led to a surge in demand throughout the state for customised tour packages to the holy city.
Though tour operators have been getting queries for scheduled tours to Ayodhya during the summer months from November last year, the consecration ceremony has boosted the demand even further.
"The number of queries has skyrocketed,” stated S Mahalingaiah, Director of Skyway International Travels and Secretary of the Karnataka Tourism Society. "Over the past 15 days alone, we have received at least 40 requests to organise trips to Ayodhya."
The rush has prompted tour operators to introduce new packages and tailor existing ones to meet the increased demand. Many, for instance, have reorganised the Kashi tour package to include Ayodhya.
"The Varanasi-Prayagraj-Ayodhya tour package is currently the most sought-after,” said GK Shetty, treasurer of the Karnataka Tourism Society. "However, managing the rush has been challenging as flight bookings are full on most days, and securing train tickets has also become difficult due to the surge."
Pilgrims were also eager to book their tours early despite higher fares. While some aimed to extend their trips to cover additional pilgrimage centres such as the Puri Jagannath temple in Odisha, others preferred quick one-day excursions to Ayodhya.
"We have received requests for short one-day trips focusing solely on Ayodhya, particularly from clients who have previously visited the Varanasi circuit," noted Manoj KM, a local tour operator.
Operators noted that the majority of inquiries were for group bookings, ranging from families to work groups to religious organisations like Rama Bhajana Mandalis, all keen on planning a pilgrimage to Ayodhya.
"We are budgeting and reaching out to tour operators, especially since many of us are homemakers. We are also exploring accommodation options with religious groups in Ayodhya to secure cheaper rates," said Lalitha K, member of a bhajan group in Malleswaram.
For instance, a two-night, three-day train trip covering only Ayodhya could start from Rs 25,000 for two people. Meanwhile, more leisurely packages encompassing Prayagraj and Varanasi might range from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh for two people, depending on the chosen mode of travel and accommodations.
Package costs
• A three-day trip to Ayodhya from Bengaluru via train may cost up to Rs 25,000 for two people.
• A six-day trip, including Prayagraj and Varanasi, along with Ayodhya, may range between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1 lakh, depending on the mode of travel and accommodation.