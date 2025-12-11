Menu
Bengaluru's stray dog numbers triple as GBA hunts for space to meet SC deadline

The GBA can shelter about 1,000 dogs, but its survey has found over 3,000 needing shelter as per the court’s directive.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 08:22 IST
Published 11 December 2025, 00:16 IST
BengalurudogsAnimal Welfaresterilisation

