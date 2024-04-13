Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA court sends two key suspects to 10-day police custody

Two prime suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case were produced before an NIA special court judge on Saturday where they were sent to a 10-day police custody.
This comes after the two key suspects arrested from West Bengal in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case were brought to Bengaluru on a transit remand.
Mussavir Hussain Shazib, the suspected bomber, and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, the alleged mastermind of the blast at the popular eatery in the Brookefield area on March 1 were arrested by the NIA from their hideout in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district on Friday.
(With DHNS inputs)
More to follow...
(Published 13 April 2024, 07:24 IST)