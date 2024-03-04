NIA takes over Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe

New Delhi: The probe into the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Monday.
At least nine people were injured when a blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.
According to the sources, the investigation into the explosion has been handed over to the NIA.
A man wearing a cap, mask and glasses is the prime suspect in the case and is still untraceable, the sources said.
(Published 04 March 2024, 04:22 IST)