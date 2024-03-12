Ramzan begins today

Bengaluru: Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar known for fasting and feasting, will start on Tuesday.
While the crescent could not be sighted in Bengaluru on Monday due to overcast conditions, there were reports of the moon being spotted in Mysuru and other parts of Karnataka. Accordingly, the Karnataka moon-sighting committee decided that Tuesday (March 12) will be the first day of Ramzan, its convenor Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi told reporters.
Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on April 10 or 11.
