Rangolis, rituals & retail therapy: Bengalureans revel in festive fervour   

Bengaluru: Going by the saying ellu bella thindu olle maathu aadu (eat sweet, speak good), Bengalureans embraced Makar Sankranti with open arms and boundless joy.
Sticking to the agrarian roots, people marked the harvest festival by exchanging ellu bella (sesame seeds), while also taking hard bites at black sugarcane. Many paid obeisance at temples, while also going on a shopping spree to buy flowers during this long weekend.
A quick glance at KR Market reveals a lively scene with vibrant flowers. Jasmine, rose, and kanakambari (crossandra) command prices up to Rs 1,500, while chrysanthemums, marigolds, and sugandharaja (lilies) offer colourful options at more affordable rates.
Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees thronged the 16th century Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple to witness the sun's majestic rays illuminate the Shiva linga, which happens only on Sankranti day.
Families gathered together over the long weekend to greet the year’s first festival drawing rangolis, making sweetmeats and payasam, seeking the blessings of the sun to welcome the beginning of Uttarayan, the northern movement of the sun.
Homemaker Thanuja, who relishes festivals, said she celebrated Sankranti at home with simple rituals, sharing the delights and blessings with her husband and children.
“We sought blessings from the sun as early as 7 am and placed ellu bella, fruits and vegetables in front of the murti, followed by a puja,” she said, revealing the family’s plan to visit a nearby Shiva temple.
People thronged the city’s popular shopping streets, eagerly looking for Sankranti discounts and special offers. They showed particular interest in buying sarees, jewellery, bangles, fancy digital appliances and kitchenware.
Prices plummet
The cost of chrysanthemums plummeted drastically from Rs 250 last year to Rs 80-90 this Sankranti.
GM Diwakar, president of the KR Market Flower Merchants' Association, attributed this unexpected drop to an increased supply from farmers.