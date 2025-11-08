<p>Bengaluru: Wilson Garden police on Friday arrested a Rapido bike taxi rider for allegedly trying to grab a woman passenger’s legs during a ride. </p><p>The victim had video recorded his behaviour and posted on her social media account before filing a case.</p><p>The arrested has been identified as Lokesh, (28), a resident of Muniyappa Layout in Ullala.</p><p>The police said that the complainant alleged that around 4 pm on Thursday she was returning to her Paying Guest accommodation from Church Street, the rider tried to grab her legs while riding.</p>.Bengaluru: Private firm delivery manager held for sexually harassing serial actress .<p>She was shocked as it happened so suddenly and recorded it in her mobile phone. She said she couldn’t ask the rider to stop midway as she was new to the city and had no idea where the biker was heading.</p><p>Police said they are verified the details of the rider through the Rapido platform and arrested him. </p><p>Wilson Garden police who noticed the video approached her to take a written complaint and registered FIR before arresting the accused.</p>