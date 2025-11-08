Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Rapido rider arrested for sexually harassing woman passenger in Bengaluru

She said she couldn’t ask the rider to stop midway as she was new to the city and had no idea where the biker was heading.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 14:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 14:39 IST
India NewsBengaluruSexual HarassmentRapido

Follow us on :

Follow Us