Reading thriving: Bengaluru gets two new libraries

<p>Bengaluru's list of libraries just got a little longer with two launches in the last weekend. </p>.<p>Blr Reads, a reference library dedicated to urban design, was opened at the Blr Design Centre on Church Street, while a children's lending library was launched on the premises of Bangalore International Centre (BIC) in Domlur. The latter is a pop-up library which will be open every Sunday.</p>.<p><strong>Spotlight on city</strong></p>.<p>Blr Reads is perhaps the only public library in the city with a focus on the design and culture of Bengaluru. The 1,200 sq ft space is stocked with books on different aspects of the city — from architecture to history and urban transition.</p>.<p>"We have been collecting information on the city since we opened the MOD Foundation in 2010. We did not have the opportunity or space to make that information public until now," says Amritha Ganapathy, research associate at the Foundation. She has curated the library along with Roshini Muralidhara, who works as a research associate at the library. The work of the Foundation, which runs the Blr Design Centre, is centred on understanding the city and its various faces. </p>.<p>A total of 550 books occupy the library's shelves, which have been categorised into sections such as architectural practices, photography, and urban design and theory. A large number of design magazines, economic journals, illustrated journals and other periodicals dating back to the '80s are also part of the collection. "Visualisation is an important feature, especially for members who are from backgrounds that require it — such as architects and designers," Amritha says. A section of fiction books with Bengaluru as a central theme can also be accessed at Blr Reads. Additionally, the library boasts a collection of physical and digital maps of Bengaluru, and a few other Indian cities. "The oldest physical map we have is from 1948," Amritha shares, adding that the larger goal of setting up the library is to create an interdisciplinary community for the exchange of ideas.</p>.<p>A digital repository of their books will be available soon. Currently, one can reserve books through their website blrdesigncentre.com. The library is open on weekdays, from 10 am to 6 pm. Memberships start at Rs 2,000 a year. </p>.<p><strong>Space for young readers</strong></p>.<p>Vikram Bhat, director, BIC, always had a deep interest in education. While the programming at BIC is diverse and robust, the offerings for kids below 15 were sporadic, Bhat explains. He felt it was time to create a more permanent space for children to explore their interests. </p>.<p>The space is located in a corner of the old library and features over 800 books. "We hope to add about 400 more in the future," Bhat shares. The BIC team has collaborated with Champaca Bookstore to curate the books. They comprise a mix of graphic novels, chapter books, picture books and board books, which cover genres such as fantasy, science and environment. On opening day, August 31, over 135 kids dropped in, Bhat shares. "We want to create a community space for kids and parents to read together," he adds. </p>.<p>Apart from books, a tinkering corner and an art corner will enable children to explore other hobbies. </p>.<p>Kids can stop by at the library to get a membership card. Membership is free of cost. For details, call 91108 28140.</p>