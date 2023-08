Reality check: Are Bengaluru’s metro feeder buses helping with last mile connectivity

Imagine stepping out of a metro station in Bengaluru and hopping onto a feeder bus that drops you at your doorstep? Sounds surreal, right? But how many of you know that the BMTC already operates metro feeder bus service across Bengaluru? DH travels across the city to get a first hand experience. Watch the video to find out more.