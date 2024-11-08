Relief and satisfaction for many as Nagasandra-Madavara metro line opens

<p>Bengaluru: Many Bengalureans heaved a sigh of relief and satisfaction as the northern extension of Namma Metro’s Green Line finally began commercial operations on Thursday. </p><p>The 3.14-km elevated stretch connects Nagasandra with Madavara in the north of the city, increasing the metro network to 76.95 km. It has three stations: Manjunatha Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara (BIEC). </p><p>Many residents took the metro on the first day. Among them was Madhusudhan, who said he boarded the train at Madavara at 8.25 am and got off at Rajajinagar (about 13 km away) at 8.48 am. </p>.Hebbal-Sarjapur metro line okayed by finance dept.<p>“It was a good ride, taking a total of 23 minutes. With the opening of the new stretch, I can reach 15 minutes faster,” he wrote on X. </p><p>Ridership was low in the early morning hours, but picked up as the rush hour approached. </p><p>Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said 7,400 passengers boarded trains at the three new stations between 5 am and 9 pm — 3,614 at Madavara, 3,142 at Chikkabidarakallu, and 644 at Manjunatha Nagar. </p>.<p>The number of people getting down at the newly stations during the same period totalled 8,194 — 4,446 (Madavara), 3,028 (Chikkabidarakallu), and 720 (Manjunatha Nagar). </p><p>The BMRCL has estimated a daily ridership of 44,000 on the newly opened stretch. In metro parlance, ridership typically means the number of passengers boarding trains at specific stations. Going by this metric, ridership on the first 14 hours was only 7,400. </p><p>A BMRCL official said ridership would improve in the coming days as people became aware of the new line. </p><p>The metro’s daily average ridership is also expected to reach nine lakh in the coming days. </p>