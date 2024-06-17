Renukaswamy murder case: Another suspect held, total arrests at 17

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police investigating the murder of Renukaswamy have arrested another suspect, police officials said Monday. With this, the total number of arrests in the case rose to 17.
S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), who is overseeing the investigation, confirmed the arrest of Raju alias Dhanraj on Monday morning. Raju was named as accused number nine in the first remand application submitted by the police to the magistrate.
Police have also held mahazars at the residences of some of the suspects, including Darshan and Pavithra, and have recovered material evidence, including pieces of clothing and have also impounded several vehicles allegedly used in the crime.
Meanwhile, responding to the developments, actor Kiccha Sudeep said justice must be delivered.
“His [Renukaswamy’s] family must be given justice,” the actor said. “Renukswamy should be given justice, and so should his wife and the unborn child. Justice must be done so that there is belief. Everybody’s hearts go out to the family.”
The dead body of Renukaswamy was found on June 9 near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli. Four of the 17 suspects had surrendered before the police the same day, claiming responsibility for the murder over a financial dispute.
Three other suspects — Ravi, Jagadish alias Jagga and Anu Kumar — had subsequently surrendered before the police in Chitradurga.
Further probe revealed a 'larger conspiracy' involving Darshan, Pavithra and others. Police officials said that Renukaswamy had sent lewd messages and posted objectionable comments on Pavitra’s social media page.
Renukaswamy was allegedly tortured after he was brought to the city by another suspect, Raghavendra, and was brandished with metal at a shed in RR Nagar before his body was disposed of. The probe revealed that the victim was administered electric shocks.
The other arrested are Vinay V, Nagaraju R, Laxman M, Pradosh S, Pawan K, Deepak Kumar M, Nandish, Nikhil Nayak, Raghavendra, Karthik, Keshava Murthy, Ravi, Jagadish alias Jagga and Anu Kumar.
17 June 2024