Renukaswamy murder case: Another suspect held, total arrests at 17

The dead body of Renukaswamy was found on June 9 near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli. Four of the 17 suspects had surrendered before the police the same day, claiming responsibility for the murder over a financial dispute.

Three other suspects — Ravi, Jagadish alias Jagga and Anu Kumar — had subsequently surrendered before the police in Chitradurga.

Further probe revealed a 'larger conspiracy' involving Darshan, Pavithra and others. Police officials said that Renukaswamy had sent lewd messages and posted objectionable comments on Pavitra’s social media page.

Renukaswamy was allegedly tortured after he was brought to the city by another suspect, Raghavendra, and was brandished with metal at a shed in RR Nagar before his body was disposed of. The probe revealed that the victim was administered electric shocks.

The other arrested are Vinay V, Nagaraju R, Laxman M, Pradosh S, Pawan K, Deepak Kumar M, Nandish, Nikhil Nayak, Raghavendra, Karthik, Keshava Murthy, Ravi, Jagadish alias Jagga and Anu Kumar.