Renukaswamy murder case: Bengaluru court adjourns hearing to November 19

<p>Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the Renukaswamy murder case to November 19.</p><p>During the day, the accused actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his friend Pavithra Gowda and others appeared before the additional city civil and sessions judge via video conference.</p><p>As the hearing was underway, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P Prasanna Kumar filed a fresh application before the court.</p><p>The application noted that the Section 294 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) provides that, as and when the charges are framed, the prosecution should file an application calling upon the accused to admit any document if they want to or raise any disputes. This application has been filed for the first time, sources in the prosecution told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>The defence is yet to respond, and hence the hearing was adjourned to November 19. Following this, the court is expected to set the trial date.</p>