<p>Mumbai: A high alert has been issued in Maharashtra following a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/blast-in-car-near-delhis-red-fort-metro-station-delhi-police-fire-emergency-3793153">blast in a car parked</a> near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening, and security has been beefed up at vital installations, police said.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said a "precautionary alert" has been issued for Mumbai.</p>.<p>"All the unit commanders at the district level in Maharashtra and commissioners of cities have been instructed to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents", a police official said.</p>.<p>Police are maintaining a strong vigil and stepped up security at important places and vital installations in the state and Mumbai, the official said.</p>.Delhi put on high alert after 8 killed in car explosion near Red Fort.<p>A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.</p>.<p>Twenty-four people were injured in the explosion that occurred on a busy evening when the area was teeming with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away. </p>