<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Luxury buses operating inter-state services from Kerala have stopped operations from Monday evening in protest against the fine being imposed by enforcement agencies in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.</p><p>Inter-state luxury bus operators of all the southern states were also gearing up to stop operations, said Luxury Bus Owners Association-Kerala (LBOA) office bearers.</p><p>Around 400 luxury buses used to operate daily from Kerala to neighbouring states. Passengers who had booked tickets for Monday evening or subsequent days were being refunded.</p><p>LBOA alleged that despite having valid all India tourist permits, enforcement agencies in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were imposing heavy fines on buses being operated from Kerala, which was against the rules.</p><p>"Tamil Nadu initially started imposing the undue fine about a year back and now Karnataka also started. Hence it became difficult for buses to operate, suffering loss," said LBOA general secretary Maneesh Sasidharan.</p>