Request for information

Bengaluru: Babu alias Vijayakumar, 67, a resident of Kodichikkanahalli, has been missing since Wednesday morning.
Wearing grey trousers and T-shirt, he was last seen in the Devarachikkanahalli area around 9 am on Wednesday. He didn't carry money and was walking barefoot.
He's mentally unstable and has been on medication for 40 years. He didn't take his medicines the night before.
He speaks only Malayalam and his speech could be incoherent.
If citizens have any information, they may contact R Krishnakumar at 9995819370 or 9446377370.
Published 01 August 2024, 22:36 IST