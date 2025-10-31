Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru residents say dumping garbage outside offenders’ homes sends wrong message

On Thursday, BSWML workers dumped garbage outside 200 houses whose residents had allegedly been disposing of waste in public spaces.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 22:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 22:31 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us