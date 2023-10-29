JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Restaurants, pubs must install CCTV cameras: Bengaluru City Commissioner

Dayananda said that it is mandatory for the owners of public spaces witnessing footfall of more than hundred to install CCTV cameras under the Public Safety Act. Failing to follow those rules will invite fines.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 20:26 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda has urged restaurants, pubs and IT companies, which always clock in a footfall of more than 100 people, to mandatorily install CCTV cameras to ensure safety. 

“If the owners of public spaces fail to install cameras, they will be penalized,” Dayananda told DH.

He was speaking at the ‘Masika Janasamparka’ – a public meeting – held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka New Town on Saturday.

Speaking with DH, Dayananda said that it is mandatory for the owners of public spaces witnessing footfall of more than hundred to install CCTV cameras under the Public Safety Act. Failing to follow those rules will invite fines. 

“Inspectors have the authority to oversee if all the rules are followed. The places will be penalized with Rs 5,000 if they fail to comply with rules. If they are caught a second time, the fine will rise to Rs 10,000,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 October 2023, 20:26 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsCCTV

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT