Restaurants, pubs must install CCTV cameras: Bengaluru City Commissioner

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Commissioner B Dayananda has urged restaurants, pubs and IT companies, which always clock in a footfall of more than 100 people, to mandatorily install CCTV cameras to ensure safety.
“If the owners of public spaces fail to install cameras, they will be penalized,” Dayananda told DH.
He was speaking at the ‘Masika Janasamparka’ – a public meeting – held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka New Town on Saturday.
Speaking with DH, Dayananda said that it is mandatory for the owners of public spaces witnessing footfall of more than hundred to install CCTV cameras under the Public Safety Act. Failing to follow those rules will invite fines.
“Inspectors have the authority to oversee if all the rules are followed. The places will be penalized with Rs 5,000 if they fail to comply with rules. If they are caught a second time, the fine will rise to Rs 10,000,” he said.