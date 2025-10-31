<p>Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the government would not be lenient on those demanding bribes in any department, including the Police Department, and asserted that strict action was being taken. </p><p>He was reacting to the allegations made by retired chief financial officer of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Sivakumar K that he was f<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/from-bbmp-to-police-grieving-fathers-post-triggers-outrage-over-widespread-corruption-in-bengaluru-3780053">orced to pay bribes at every stage</a> — for an ambulance, filing an FIR, at the crematorium and also for the issuance of the death certificate, after his daughter passed away. </p><p>Narrating the harassment he had to face after his 34-year-old daughter died from a brain haemorrhage in September, Sivakumar, in a now-deleted post on LinkedIn, had alleged that he had to pay a bribe even to file an FIR. He also said that an "inspector at the Bellandur police station was so rude, with no empathy for a father who lost his only child."</p><p>Following this, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-police-sub-inspector-constable-suspended-after-retired-cfo-narrates-harrowing-experience-of-harassment-bribery-after-daughters-death-3780143">a police sub-inspector and a police constable attached to the Bellandur police</a> station were suspended on Thursday, pending an inquiry. </p><p>"We never encourage bribery in any manner. That is why we take action soon after getting the information, suspend those facing the allegation and initiate a departmental inquiry. We pursue the matter to the extent that when the charge is proved, we dismiss them from service," Parameshwara told reporters.</p><p>The Home Minister said he and even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had given standing instruction to the authorities to take a tough stand against bribery.</p>