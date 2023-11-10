Revenue inspector arrested after demanding Rs 28L bribe

Bengaluru: Lokayukta police caught a revenue official and his driver red-handed receiving a bribe, senior officials said on Thursday.
The arrested suspects are Vasanth Kumar, revenue inspector at Madavara Circle, Dasanapura hobli in northern Bengaluru, and his driver, whose name was not revealed.
A man from Sunkadakatte alleged that Kumar had demanded Rs 28 lakh for splitting the survey numbers into many sub-divisions on an agricultural land.
Before the arrest, Kumar accepted Rs 3.5 lakh in cash and a cheque for Rs 4 lakh, officials said.
Lokayukta sleuths set up a trap and arrested Kumar and his driver near Siri Darshini restaurant next to Iskcon Temple in Rajajinagar late on Wednesday evening. As he received Rs 4 lakh in cash and handed it over to his driver, the sleuths nabbed him.
“The driver was not aware of Kumar’s activities,” an investigator told DH. "But he will be considered a party to the act as he received the cash."
The officials subsequently searched Kumar’s residence near Yelahanka and recovered Rs 9 lakh in cash, including the bribe taken earlier, and some pending files. Investigations are on, the anti-graft agency said.
A case was registered under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.