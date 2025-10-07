<p>I’ve been living in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>for 12 weeks, but it feels a lot longer than that.<br><br>The city has crept into my blood and already I’m chuckling at Whitefield memes and making jokes about the Ejipura flyover.<br><br>I come from Dunedin, a ‘city’ of 130,000 people in the south of New Zealand.<br><br>I look different, which means that no matter how long I'm in Bengaluru, I'll always be recognisable as an outsider.</p>.<p><br><br>Yesterday I walked into a small restaurant on Avenue Road and a well-meaning customer tried to explain the process of ordering.<br><br>Last week, on my way to a new friend’s house for dinner, someone tried to help me “find my Airbnb”.</p>.Five sports communities for queer people.<p>Although this unnecessary help exasperates me, it’s also understandable. I have seen very few Westerners here who don’t have the distinctive wide-eyed look of a tourist.</p><p>And when I meet another Westerner who evidently lives here, like the man who jogs around my local park, we avoid eye contact and do our best to blend in with the crowd.<br><br>We long to order our food unaided, and for no-one to try to help us find our Airbnb.<br><br>But this isn’t likely to happen anytime soon. Bengalureans are by their nature incredibly helpful, warm and friendly.

To my amazement, I haven't encountered a single rude or dismissive person.

I attempted to learn Kannada before I arrived, meeting weekly in a Dunedin cafe with a Bengalurean couple, who drank cappuccinos while they tried to teach me the finer points of past and future tense.

I thought it was the least I could do, especially coming from New Zealand, where there's a growing conversation about using Te Reo Māori - our indigenous and co-official language - more meaningfully in everyday life.

To my embarrassment, once I arrived in Bengaluru, learning Kannada - and even Hindi - slipped down my priority list as I got swept up in the excitement and challenges of being here.

Instead I focussed on my work, the friends I'm making, and roaming around the city.

"Roaming around" - this is a very Indian turn of phrase which I have a fondness for. It implies just the sort of unfocussed wandering I like the best.<br><br>I'm trying to roam around the entire city, even though I know this is impossible.<br><br>Recently I went to Basavanagudi and saw the regal and imposing Nandi, strolled Gandhi bazaar, and spent hours looking at beautiful items in giri shops before treating myself to a banana leaf meal.</p><p>It's so easy to eat “veg” here - vegetarian food is everywhere, delicious and clearly marked by that helpful green circle inside a green square.<br><br>There is no confusing middle ground, unlike in New Zealand where you might order a veggie burger only to discover the patty has been fried in animal fat.<br><br>Most of the time the bustle of Bangalore excites me: the people in their suits, their sarees, their party frocks, the ones carrying goods on their heads, driving tractors down the road, nearly everyone with a cellphone in hand.<br><br>But when I’m in the wrong mood it can be overwhelming and infuriating – Bengaluru is not a relaxing city, especially when caught in a traffic jam.<br><br>When walking one has to be constantly mindful of hazards like broken pavements, cow manure and crowds gathered at roadside food stalls.</p><p>But big city life comes with big city conveniences. Last week I walked down the road at 9pm to a hole-in-the-wall electrician’s where they fixed my broken lamp in 5 minutes, for 50 rupees. </p><p>In New Zealand all but the biggest shops are shut by 6pm, and this job would cost at least Rs 1,000 .</p><p>Worse still, in Dunedin it’s difficult to find a cafe open after 3pm.<br><br>Another Bengaluru convenience I’m taking full advantage of is ride-hailing apps; I use them daily for both autos and bike taxis, which both have their benefits.<br><br>I prefer the feeling of freedom as a nifty 2-wheeler navigates the traffic with ease, but autos are my go-to when travelling in groups, in poor weather, or when totally exhausted by roaming around.</p><p>I think they even look picturesque in their smart green and yellow outfits, improving rather than distracting from the urban environment.<br><br>New Zealand lacks the economies of scale to make Uber – our only widely-used rail hailing service – affordable and convenient; there it is an extravagance for me, useful only as a last resort to get home after a few wines.<br><br>Bengaluru’s large population also ensures that there are events happening constantly – guided city walks, craft events, movie clubs, live music, and festivals. This makes a pleasant change from Dunedin where I’m sometimes so desperate for activities that I find myself at model train exhibitions and chicken shows.</p><p>Often the events I attend in Bengaluru are part of organised meet ups. Meet up culture is big here; it seems that this anonymous-feeling city is full of people desperate for connection; we arrive at events shy and alone, and leave having made new friends, or at the very least having spent some time in pleasant company.</p><p>From my new friends I learned that, for the most part, people in Bengaluru worry about the same things and laugh about the same things as they do in New Zealand.<br><br>The world seems smaller once you realise that everyone knows the same films and has the same relationship problems.<br><br>Of course there are differences: here there is an immense pressure from family in terms of both lifestyle and marriage, which can mean that people are less free to follow their hearts.<br><br>Bengaluru also has a relentless hustle culture, caused by the frantic competition for better jobs and better pay.<br><br>The people I spend time with are young and educated, all hoping for a comfortable future; they know that they must not squander the precious opportunities they have been given by their parents.<br><br>Everyday they see the alternative life they might fall into if they don’t hustle: working long hours at hard and unpleasant jobs for very little reward. The struggle is real.</p><p>In New Zealand, despite some people falling through the cracks in our rickety social security system, there is technically the safety net of an unemployment benefit for those who need it.<br><br>This means that people can breathe a bit easier, knowing that a period of unemployment or low income will not leave them homeless or destitute.</p><p>This difference in work culture might explain why more experimental, underground art is less common in Bengaluru than in New Zealand. Bengalureans lack the time or mental space that accompanies a flourishing non-capitalistic creative community.<br><br>In New Zealand I had the privilege of studying a vague and directionless Bachelor of Arts at University, which eventually led me decades later to journalism.</p><p>But I’m finding it difficult to come to terms with the financial privilege that life in India permits me; ride-hailing feels like my own personal chauffeur service and Instamart is a magic wand.<br><br>I’ve never thought of myself as someone who lives this way and the privilege sits uncomfortably, especially when I see the vast inequality around me.<br><br>So I make an effort to catch buses when I can, especially on rainy evenings when it’s challenging to book an auto. As long as the bus has available seats it’s a comfortable ride: there is light to read my book by should I want to; I’m protected from the rain; and the movement is smooth.<br><br>Many of the people on the bus have lives that I find it hard to fathom. It's a cliche, but the gap between rich and poor is massive in India, especially through the eyes of an outsider: waste pickers, children selling roses, young men with their mulberries at the traffic lights.

I find it confronting to be asked for money so frequently in Bengaluru – sometimes I find myself saying no without thinking about it.

Most of the time I give what I can, but frustratingly this depends on so many factors – the change I have in my wallet, whether I'm in a hurry, how many other people I have given money to that day, my mood.

Although begging is technically illegal here, it's hard not to feel that some sharing is in order.

Unfortunately I don't have much time left to do this, or much of anything really.

I may have given the impression I'm a permanent fixture in Bengaluru, but my time here is coming to a close in a few weeks and I'm in denial about this.

There's so much I'm yet to do; I still haven't seen a film, or visited the "friendly orange cat" in Banashankari who has their own Google Maps co-ordinates.

Back home in Dunedin, the seasons are changing. The puddles will have stopped icing over and people will have put away their heavy winter coats.<br><br>Spring flowers like daffodils and crocuses will be raising their clean leaf-spears from the earth. Lambs are being born.<br><br>In Bengaluru, I only know the monsoon season.<br><br>I've developed a sense of when the rains are coming, the heavy charged feeling in the air which means “catch an auto, not a bike taxi”.</p><p>I've learned to always carry an umbrella, and also that it will rain as soon as I leave my umbrella at home.<br><br>This knowledge will be useless back in Dunedin, but I will always carry it with me.</p><p>And if you ever come to Dunedin, just give me a call – I will explain how to order at the restaurant.</p>