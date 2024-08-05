Rotary to hold South Asian Peace Conference in February

Bengaluru: Rotary International District 3192 launched its inaugural South Asian Peace Conference 2025 on Sunday to promote dialogue on critical issues of environment and health.
The conference, to be held between February 22 and 23, will bring together Rotarians and scholars from eight South Asian countries to address pressing topics such as conservation efforts, climate change mitigation, cross-border cooperation and public health challenges facing the region.
Mahadev Prasad NS, District Governor (2024-25), RI District 3192, said the conference will also focus on healthcare accessibility and mental health issues specific to South Asians.
"During the two-day event, speakers from all eight South Asian countries will share insights and engage in debates aimed at enhancing peace and resolving conflicts," he said.
The conference will also feature a music concert by Grammy Award winner Rickey Kej, who serves as the brand ambassador for the event.
As part of the conference launch, Rotary District 3192 organised a 30-kilometre car rally for visually challenged people on Sunday, starting from Vega City Mall.
The first week of August is observed annually as Friendship Day.
Published 04 August 2024, 21:04 IST