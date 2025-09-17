Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch arrests 7 for possession of 'deadly weapons' to commit offence

<p>Bengaluru: Seven people, including a rowdy, were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru police for possessing a pistol and other weapons to commit a crime.</p>.<p>The arrested are Maula alias Dambar Maula, 40, a rowdy-sheeter in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur, and his accomplices Syed Isaac, 22, Afsar Basha, 28, Shebaz, 26, Ibrahim, 26, and Paraman, 25. The CCB later arrested Syed Siraj, 28, who had procured the pistol.</p>.Bengaluru police nab two for forging Aadhaar, marksheets.<p>"A pistol, a few ammunition and some deadly weapons were recovered from them,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.</p>.<p>The CCB’s Organised Crime Wing is investigating what the suspects planned to do with the weapons and who they intended to attack. They also impounded a car from the suspects.</p>