Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch arrests 7 for possession of 'deadly weapons' to commit offence

"A pistol, a few ammunition and some deadly weapons were recovered from them,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 22:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 22:54 IST
Bengaluru newsArrestCentral Crime Branchweapons

Follow us on :

Follow Us