<p>Bengaluru: The Jnanabharathi police have arrested the associate of a self-styled ayurvedic healer accused of cheating a techie of Rs 48 lakh by giving him so-called medicines that caused kidney damage, police officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The arrested person is Manoj Singh Chitodiya, 29, a close associate of the prime suspect, Vijay Pradhan Chitodiya alias Vijay Guruji, 42. Both are residents of Maharashtra, but originally from Gujarat, the police said.</p>.<p>Police said the suspects changed their location every 15 to 30 days in the city and set up roadside tents to advertise so-called natural and ayurvedic treatments for sexual health and wellness.</p>.<p>"The suspects claim to be medical practitioners. It is false. We appeal to the public not to be trapped by such quacks," said Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh.</p>.<p>Last week, the police announced the arrest of Vijay Guruji from Mehabubnagar, Telangana. During interrogation, he confessed to involvement in the offence and revealed the identity of another accomplice.</p>.<p>Vijay forced the techie to buy herbal concoctions, including 'Devaraj Booti' and 'Devaraj Rasabooti', at exorbitant prices. The FIR registered on November 22 stated the victim purchased these concoctions for a total of Rs 48 lakh. The techie later discovered his kidneys had been damaged.</p>.<p>Manoj Singh was subsequently arrested in Chavallnagar, Cyberabad, Telangana. He also confessed to receiving money and cheating the complainant, the police said.</p>.<p>"During interrogation, both accused revealed that they had put up tents along roadsides in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of the country, cheating people by offering low-quality medicines for their health problems," the city police said in a statement.</p>.<p>During the investigation, police recovered 17 types of so-called ayurvedic medicines, Rs 19.50 lakh cash and impounded a tempo traveller used in the offence. "The seized goods have been sent for forensic examination. Further probe is underway," an official said.</p>