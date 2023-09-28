Safety inspection: No metro between Bengaluru's Kengeri & Mysuru Road on September 29

With the statutory safety inspection of the Kengeri-Chellaghatta metro stretch scheduled for September 29, train services will be affected on parts of the Purple Line that day.
In a statement, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that trains would not run between Mysuru Road and Kengeri on Friday (September 29). However, there will be no change in train services on the Baiyappanahalli-Mysuru Road and Whitefield (Kadugodi)-KR Pura sections. There will be no changes in train services on the Green Line either, the statement added.
The safety inspection of the 1.69-km Kengeri-Chellaghatta stretch will be conducted by AM Chowdhary, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle). His report is expected by early next week.
The CMRS has already inspected and cleared the 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura metro section for commercial operations.
The KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli stretch is of crucial importance on the Purple Line as it will help connect the tech hub of Whitefield with the CBD and the rest of the city. The 13.7-km KR Pura-Whitefield line is operational, but cut off from the rest of the metro network.
The KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli and Kengeri-Chellaghatta metro stretches are expected to open early next month. Their opening will expand the Purple Line to 43 km and the Bengaluru metro network to over 73 km.