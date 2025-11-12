Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Sanctuaries report growing cruelty towards pet and breeder dogs

Common cases of cruelty by pet owners include tying dogs on short leashes or confining them to terraces without shade or water.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 23:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 23:34 IST
Bengaluru newsAnimal crueltydogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us