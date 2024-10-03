Satyagraha 2.0: Vegans march 18 km in Bengaluru on Gandhi Jayanti to protest animal cruelty

<p>Bengaluru: Animal rights activists and vegans marched 18 km from Brookefield to the Sapper War Memorial on Brigade Road on Wednesday to raise awareness about animal abuse and promote veganism.</p>.<p>The campaign, named Satyagraha 2.0, was organised by the Bengaluru Brigade for Animal Liberation (BBAL) in collaboration with the Vegan India Movement (VIM). It was part of a nationwide event conducted in over 10 cities, where activists highlighted the concept of "ahimsa" for animals "exploited for food, clothing, entertainment and experimentation".</p>.<p>Activists carried placards with messages like "Fasting in protest of the abuse of cows and buffaloes in the dairy industry" and "Fasting against the brutal killing of male chicks in the egg industry" during their march, following a 12-hour fast.</p>.Bengaluru Footpath 10k Run: Citizens jog along CBD, identify obstacles.<p>Along the route, they engaged in conversations with passersby and patrons at junctions and cafes, including KFC in Indiranagar. At the memorial, the event featured speeches, poetry on animal rights and videos showing the suffering of animals across various industries.</p>.<p>Organisers spotlighted the 'White Revolution 2.0' and 'Pink Revolution', highlighting the cruelty in the dairy, egg and meat industries, stressing that “commodifying animals is cruelty and a form of prejudice”. </p>.<p>Nitin, lead organiser of VIM, said: “The use of dairy is so normalised that we don’t even question it... People forget that cows, like us, are mothers who produce milk only for their offspring. It’s the birthright of the baby calf.”</p>.<p>Kushal, lead organiser of BBAL, added: “Animal products are not necessary for human health. We must remember people trapped in these industries — they are not products."</p>