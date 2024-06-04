Bengaluru scooterist attacks digital marketer in road rage incident  

Bengaluru: In yet another road rage incident, a scooterist attacked a digital marketer by intercepting his car near Vibgyor School near Varthur on Sunday.
The victim, Deepak Jain, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared the dash camera footage.
The purported video, seen by DH, showed a man on an electric scooter overtaking Jain’s car and intercepting him by stopping in front of the vehicle.
After parking his two-wheeler in front of Jain's car, the scooterist picked up a tender coconut shell lying by the road and hurled it at Jain’s vehicle. He damaged Jain's car by breaking the right-side rearview mirror and attempting to smash the side window. But Jain quickly drove away.
“I'm still processing this traumatic event. Had I opened the door or window, I could have lost my life to his aggression. Thankfully, I had a dashcam installed and recorded the whole incident,” Jain said on X.
An officer from the Varthur police station, investigating the case, told DH that they approached Jain the same day and asked him to register a complaint. “We took his complaint on Monday and filed an NCR report. A non-cognizable report (NCR) has been filed as it is a non-cognizable offence,” the officer said.
The officer said the suspect had rented the scooter from an agency. Police are working with OLA electric services to find out the person who rented the vehicle at that time.
This is the second road rage incident to come to light in the past 20 days.
Just a few days ago, a bike-borne individual intercepted a car with a family of three, including a three-year-old girl, and attacked them.
Published 03 June 2024, 22:36 IST