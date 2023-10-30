Seized foreign-made cigs worth Rs 1.50 crore destroyed

Bengaluru: The Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate has disposed of 7.30 lakh smuggled cigarettes of foreign origin. The contraband was worth an estimated Rs 1.46 crore, Bengaluru Air Customs said in a statement.
The agency said that the cigarettes, seized recently under the Customs Act, 1962, were destroyed by the Airport and Air Cargo Commissionerate, Bengaluru Customs Zone, as per procedure.
"Officers of the Bengaluru Customs (Airport), DRI, BZU, Vigilance unit of the Commissionerate were present during the process of incineration of the cigarettes,” customs said.
"Destruction was undertaken to ensure efficient management and disposal of the seized goods with a view towards enhancing public welfare and the nation’s well-being. The destruction also ensures cleanliness and freeing up of office space.”