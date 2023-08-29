Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Senior citizen stabbed in confusion over barking dog in Bengaluru

The incident unfolded on August 21 around 8 pm near Ganesha Temple at Malleswaram 8th Cross.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 21:11 IST

Follow Us

Police have arrested a construction worker who allegedly stabbed a senior citizen after mistaking him to be the owner of a dog that growled at him. 

The incident unfolded on August 21 around 8 pm near Ganesha Temple at Malleswaram 8th Cross.

A street dog barked at Raju H. He saw Balasubramanya heading his way and mistook him for the dog owner. 

Raju told police he pulled a knife and stabbed the victim out of anger. He didn't have any intentions but it was momentary anger. 

Balasubramanya is currently in hospital and out of danger, doctors said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 August 2023, 21:11 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeMalleswaram

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT