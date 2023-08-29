Senior citizen stabbed in confusion over barking dog in Bengaluru

Police have arrested a construction worker who allegedly stabbed a senior citizen after mistaking him to be the owner of a dog that growled at him.
The incident unfolded on August 21 around 8 pm near Ganesha Temple at Malleswaram 8th Cross.
A street dog barked at Raju H. He saw Balasubramanya heading his way and mistook him for the dog owner.
Raju told police he pulled a knife and stabbed the victim out of anger. He didn't have any intentions but it was momentary anger.
Balasubramanya is currently in hospital and out of danger, doctors said.