SIM cards, mobiles, knife-like objects seized in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara prison

<p>Bengaluru: A surprise check by officials at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Tuesday has led to them finding 14 mobile phones and 10 sharp, knife-like objects.</p>.<p>Officials said the surprise checks were carried out between 8 pm and 8.45 pm.</p>.<p>Apart from the mobile phones and sharp objects, officials also found nine SIM cards, five mobile chargers, and two earphones.</p>.<p>An FIR has been registered at the Parappana Agrahara police station to identify who smuggled contraband inside, who aided it and who was using it.</p>.<p>"Between November 11 and December 10, six FIRs have been registered regarding the use of prohibited items inside the prison," a press release stated.</p>.<p>"Till December 9, officials have seized 67 mobile phones, 14 chargers, 48 SIM cards, 10 earphones, Rs 64,880 cash, two packets of cigarettes, 60 grams of prohibited goods, and 13 sharp objects."</p>