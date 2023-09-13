SIT raids homes of serial hacker Srikrishna, two others in Bengaluru

In November 2020, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) seized an overseas package of hydro ganja allegedly bought on the Darknet using Bitcoins. The CCB arrested Sujay M, a 30-year-old resident of Sadashivanagar, who was the alleged recipient of the package. A case was subsequently registered at the KG Nagar police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and various sections of the IPC.