Six arrested for assaulting man over personal rivalry in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The CK Achukattu police have arrested six people for allegedly assaulting a man, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The arrested are Venkatesh, Chandan, Mohan, Soori, Giri and Ganesh.</p>.<p>"Venkatesh and Chandan are rowdy sheeters. A few other suspects are yet to be arrested," a police officer said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Sunday around 8.30 pm, when about 10 people arrived in a car and on motorcycles and attacked the victim, who was seated inside his car. CCTV footage of the incident went viral.</p>.<p>"The victim and the suspects had previously filed cases and counter cases against each other. The attack stemmed from personal rivalry," the officer said.</p>