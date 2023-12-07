Six trains from city to run up to Chikkaballapur; 4 cancelled

Bengaluru: Starting December 11, the South Western Railway (SWR) says it will extend the following trains to Chikkaballapur.
06531 KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli will run from Bengaluru Cantonment to Chikkaballapur.
06532 Devanahalli-KSR Bengaluru will run from Chikkaballapur to Bengaluru Cantonment.
06535 Devanahalli-Bengaluru Cantonment will originate from Chikkaballapur.
06538 Bengaluru Cantonment-Devanahalli will run up to Chikkaballapur.
06593 Yeshwantpur-Devanahalli will run up to Chikkaballapur.
06594 Devanahalli-Yeshwantpur will originate from Chikkaballapur.
The extension of these trains to Chikkaballapur means they will also stop at Nandi Halt, a small station close to the tourist destination of Nandi Hills, about 40 km north of Bengaluru. Tourists will be able to visit Nandi Hills by taking any of these trains.
The six trains already provide connectivity to the Kempegowda International Airport Halt station, which is 3.5 kilometres from the airport and is the cheapest travel option for flyers to get to the Bengaluru airport.
Train cancellation
The SWR said it would cancel four trains with effect from December 11 to facilitate the extension of the six trains to Chikkaballapur. The cancelled trains are:
06533 Devanahalli-Yelahanka
06534 Yelahanka-KIA Halt station
06539 Devanahalli-Yelahanka
06540 Yelahanka-Devanahalli
Cyclone disruption
The following trains will be cancelled due to the disruption caused by Cyclone Michaung:
Dec 7: 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru MEMU; 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru MEMU; 16022 Mysuru-Chennai Central
Dec 8: 22502 New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express.
Dec 9: 12504 Agartala- SMVT Bengaluru Bi-weekly Superfast Express.