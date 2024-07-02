SM Krishna's condition improves, shifted from ICU to ward

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, who was admitted to Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, was recently shifted from the ICU to the ward, after he showed significant improvement in his health.
The 92-year-old was admitted to the ICU on April 29 for a minor respiratory ailment.
An update from the hospital on July 2 noted, "In view of propensity of infections at this crucial stage, visitors are barred."
He is still under the care of Dr Satyanarayana Mysore and an intensive care team.
Published 02 July 2024, 17:01 IST