Smart scheduling model promises smoother flight departures

Bengaluru: An experimental model for flight departures designed by a team of researchers in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) could help airport operators ensure a safer, more efficient scheduling system.
IISc’s Department of Civil Engineering and the Robert Bosch Centre for Cyber-Physical Systems (RBCCPS), and the Airports Authority of India have collaborated to develop a smart scheduling system for airports. The model is aimed at helping airport operators handle multiple flight departures and reduce delays caused during boarding or before take-off.
The researchers used the Chennai International Airport as the experimental set-up to develop the model. Diverse parameters, including taxiway availability, airspace structure around the airport, and potential conflicts along the flight path due to excessive delays, were factored in. IISc said the model ensured that flights took off in “a timely manner, and safely, even amid congestion”.
The model envisions a departure process that starts with flights leaving the departure gates and taxiing straight to the runway via designated taxiways, without interruptions. After taking off, the flights follow fixed paths and way-points in the airspace around the airport. These paths are structured to guide the flight from the airspace paths into fixed air routes and towards the destination airport, IISc said.
The scientists said the model could also be customised to meet specific needs of airports and added to the tools already in use in the airports.
(Published 22 April 2024, 01:24 IST)