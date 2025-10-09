<p>Bengaluru: A 27-year-old software engineer died after falling off a two-wheeler and hitting the edge of a footpath in the early hours of Wednesday near Whitefield.</p>.<p>The victim, identified as Koushal Kishore from Uttar Pradesh, was a resident of Mahadevapura and worked in the city’s tech sector.</p>.<p>According to police reports, Kishore and a colleague had gone out for tea around 3.40 am when the accident occurred. He sustained severe head injuries after the fall and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.</p>.<p>His colleague, who was riding with him, escaped with minor injuries.</p>.<p>The police stated that Kishore was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, which contributed to the fatal injuries.</p>