Solid waste disposal: Lokayukta conducts checks

Lokayukta Justice B S Patil, and Upa Lokayukta K N Phaneendra, together visited multiple spots in North Bengaluru to carry out inspections related to heaps of garbage dumped on footpaths and beside the underpasses.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 May 2024, 00:52 IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta officials conducted checks at multiple locations in the city following frequent complaints about unscientific solid waste disposal in the city. 

Lokayukta Justice B S Patil, and Upa Lokayukta K N Phaneendra, together visited multiple spots in North Bengaluru to carry out inspections related to heaps of garbage dumped on footpaths and beside the underpasses.

The Thursday checks were a part of the drive undertaken by the Lokayukta against the unscientific solid waste disposal in the city. 

Last month, the ombudsman opened eight separate suo-motu cases against the BBMP for unscientific solid waste management. 

