Solid waste disposal: Lokayukta conducts checks

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta officials conducted checks at multiple locations in the city following frequent complaints about unscientific solid waste disposal in the city.
Lokayukta Justice B S Patil, and Upa Lokayukta K N Phaneendra, together visited multiple spots in North Bengaluru to carry out inspections related to heaps of garbage dumped on footpaths and beside the underpasses.
The Thursday checks were a part of the drive undertaken by the Lokayukta against the unscientific solid waste disposal in the city.
Last month, the ombudsman opened eight separate suo-motu cases against the BBMP for unscientific solid waste management.
Published 17 May 2024, 00:52 IST