Solid waste management agency floats tenders to set up plants  

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) issued tenders on Friday for setting up integrated solid waste management facilities in four corners of the city.</p>.<p>The project will follow a public-private partnership (PPP) model, with BSWML seeking an investment of Rs 2,147 crore from private players.</p>.<p>The tender notification stated that BSWML has set a two-year deadline to establish various facilities, including processing plants, waste-to-energy units, and composting equipment. The civic agency will provide 100 acres of land at each site and pay tipping fees to private sector partners.</p>.BSWML to float tenders for solid waste management plants.<p>Officials said that the contract will be awarded to the company offering the lowest tipping fee. Additionally, BSWML has stipulated that only 10% of the city’s total waste should go to landfills, in line with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines.</p>.<p>The project is divided into four packages, though it is unclear if private players are restricted from bidding on multiple packages. The contract will include door-to-door waste collection and transportation after a five-year period.</p>.<p>Former BJP councillor NR Ramesh raised concerns in a complaint to the Lokayukta, alleging the tenders could lead to an Rs 40,000-crore expenditure over the 30-year contract period. Ramesh criticised the timing of the tender, pointing out that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) currently lacks an elected body.</p>.<p>“Currently, BSWML spends Rs 1,600 crore annually on solid waste management. They are reportedly aiming to increase the city’s waste volume to 6,500 tonnes and hike disposal costs from Rs 1,300 to Rs 2,343 per tonne,” Ramesh said.</p>