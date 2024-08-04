Sophia High School alumni relive school days

Bengaluru: On the occasion of its 75th anniversary, Sophia High School hosted an alumni meet on Saturday for former students from batches as early as the 1960s through 2022. The event also marked the restart of the Sophia High School Alumni Association, attended by more than 2,000 former students and teachers.
This milestone celebration began with all the women feeling nostalgic upon hearing their school song performed by the current batch. Some even admitted to being moved to tears. The auditorium soon filled with hoots and claps when a video chronicling Sophia’s journey from 1949 to the present was shown.
Many former principals were honoured, and cherished memories were shared.
The attendees described the evening as “a memorable one filled with nostalgia, camaraderie, and festivities.” Women from the batches of the 1960s expressed feeling like children again when visiting their alma mater. Uma, from the batch of 1964, shared, “I got very emotional as I entered the school gate.”
Shashikala added, “We are meeting our classmates and juniors who have now reached great heights in their lives,” reflecting on how different the institution was during her student days.
Justice B V Nagarathna, a Supreme Court Justice from the batch of 1978-79, also attended the event. She reflected, “My character and personality were developed right from Sophia. The values we were taught will always stay with me, and I will always uphold those values.”
The event concluded with a walk through the campus and a gala dinner.
Published 03 August 2024, 21:13 IST