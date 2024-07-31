Bengaluru: Sophia High School turns 75

The alumni of Sophia High School are all set to celebrate its diamond jubilee on August 3. Former Olympian Nisha Millet, Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna, actor Deepika Padukone and eminent Karnatik vocalist Sudha Ragunathan are some prominent alumni of this school on Palace Road.
What started as a humble school called ‘Convent of Sacred Heart’ with 17 students in 1949 boasts a massive campus with 2,900 students today. The name of the institution was changed to Sophia High School in 1957. But it went on to be called ‘Sapphires’ colloquially, the origins of which remain a mystery to this day.
Back to campus
The school’s administration and alumni association have planned an array of activities to celebrate the occasion. Some of these include a walk around the campus, interactions with teachers and other staff members, and a visit to the canteen.
“We will sing old school songs and share our memories. We will also be honouring our former teachers,” shares Priya Chetty Rajagopal, president of the Sophia Alumni Association. On the professional front, she is a managing partner at a consulting and executive search firm in Bengaluru.
Creating a memory box is also part of the plan. Priya, who graduated in 1979, explains, “We have asked all the alumni who are attending the event to bring along their trophies, notebooks, diaries, or anything they associate with their school years. The idea is to reignite old memories and work with the school to create an archive in the future. I plan to carry my school skirt that was signed by my classmates when we graduated.”
Over 1,500 ex-students are expected to attend the gathering, with many traveling from across the globe. About 100 ‘old boys’ will also be joining. Not known to many, but in the past, the institution would admit male students till Class 4.
Special bond
Angelina White has a special connection with the school, one that started “from the womb”. Her mother Shirley Fitzgerald was a teacher here and she followed in her mother’s footsteps.
The Class 1 teacher says, “My mother celebrated her golden jubilee as a teacher here. The current staff often tells me that they remember the time my mother was pregnant with me. Today, my daughter studies at Sophia as well,” she tells Metrolife. Angelina completed 25 years of service at the school recently.
One of Priya’s fondest memories is associated with a song she learnt in music class. “The lyrics go like this: ‘Do what you do, do well! Girl, do what you do, do well!’. This has been a hallmark of the school. The lyrics stand true to the values that were instilled in us from a young age. Anything we do, we give it our all,” she shares, with a sense of pride.
Principal Sr Alpana Palatty is stoked to see the efforts former students are putting in for the big day. “It’s important to bring the alumni together. They are the main asset of the institution. They have been spreading the legacy of the school and I hope they will continue. I hope the alumni association thrives in the future,” she says.
Walk down memory lane with Pratima Murthy
“Those were the days, my friend, we thought they’d never end; we’d sing and dance, as happy as can be”… These lines rekindle fond memories of my time at Sophia’s. I joined Sophia when I was about 8 years old and graduated in 1976.
I vividly remember the entire boys’ roll call order, the little chairs we would carry to the field on sports day, and the tuck shop which sold stick jaws (black toffee on a stick), bulls eye (a candy), and samosas. There is no match for that taste.
Exploring the ‘forest’ which separated the field from the golf course is among my favourite Class 4 memories. Another was stringing a eucalyptus cone necklace for Ms Menzies, our dear teacher and hero, who is no longer with us. The lunch pavilion was a special place, not just for its gustatory delights but also as a spot for lively chatter.
Our teachers were the best. Their love of knowledge, the values they imbibed in us, and the projects they put together... everything has taught us so much about planning and teamwork. These helped us turn out to be smart young ladies.
That was the warmth of my alma mater, Sophia High School.
(The author is director of Nimhans and senior professor of psychiatry)