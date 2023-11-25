Soumya Swaminathan calls upon legal fraternity to focus on climate justice

Bengaluru: Former chief scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Soumya Swaminathan on Friday called upon the legal fraternity to understand the implications of climate change and fight for equity, noting that the growing inequality has multiplied the suffering of the disadvantaged classes.
Delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 36th conference of the Law Association for Asia and the Pacific (LAWASIA) here, Soumya who now chairs M S Swaminathan Research Foundation, said equity and justice were fundamental in fighting the threats posed by climate change.
“The defining challenge of our time is not the (Covid) pandemic but climate change. Climate change affects the health of all organisms on this planet. As lawyers, you know everything about justice. We are living in a world of injustice,” she said.
Soumya said the pandemic only exposed the inequities and blind spots within countries as well as globally. Highlighting the “stark difference” between rich and poor countries in getting their populations vaccinated, she said climate change will pose more complicated, everyday challenges.
“Climate change is rooted in our structure, systems and economy. Facing its challenges and mitigating the suffering of people requires an intersectoral approach,” she said, stressing the need to fight for justice in the sectors of health, energy, housing and basic amenities.
Melissa Pang, president of LAWASIA, Bar Association of India president Prashant Kumar, senior advocate and co-chair of the conference S Naganand, secretary general of LAWASIA Gordon Hughes A M, senior advocate Shyam Divan were present.
