South Central Railway issues list of train cancellations, diversions

Bengaluru: The South Central Railway will cancel train number 07153 Narasapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special on January 26 and train number 07154 SMVT Bengaluru-Narasapur Express Special on January 27 due to operational reasons.
Partial cancellation
The following trains will be partially cancelled due to safety and maintenance assets in the Kumta-Kundapura and Kundapura–Nandikur sections:
Train number 16585 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Daily Express, commencing journey on January 17, will run only till Kundapura.
Train number 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express will originate from Kundapur on January 18.
The following trains will be affected due to signalling-related works at the Mandagere station:
Train number 16207 Yeshwantpur-Mysuru Express, commencing the journey on January 20, will be cancelled between Hassan and Mysuru.
Train number 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special, commencing the journey on January 20, will be rescheduled by 90 minutes from Mysuru.
DEMU to MEMU
Train numbers 06511/06512 Banaswadi-Tumakuru Unreserved DEMU Express Special will be converted into MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains with effect from March 1.
Train diversions
Train number 15023 Gorakhpur-Yeshwantpur Express, leaving Gorakhpur on January 23, will run via Gorakhpur, Gonda and Bara Banki due to infrastructure works in Lucknow-Bara Banki-Ayodhya Cantonment-Shahganj-Zafarabad sections.