Bengaluru

South Central Railway issues list of train cancellations, diversions

Last Updated 16 January 2024, 21:38 IST

Bengaluru: The South Central Railway will cancel train number 07153 Narasapur-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special on January 26 and train number 07154 SMVT Bengaluru-Narasapur Express Special on January 27 due to operational reasons. 

Partial cancellation

The following trains will be partially cancelled due to safety and maintenance assets in the Kumta-Kundapura and Kundapura–Nandikur sections: 

Train number 16585 SMVT Bengaluru-Murdeshwar Daily Express, commencing journey on January 17, will run only till Kundapura. 

Train number 16586 Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express will originate from Kundapur on January 18. 

The following trains will be affected due to signalling-related works at the Mandagere station: 

Train number 16207 Yeshwantpur-Mysuru Express, commencing the journey on January 20, will be cancelled between Hassan and Mysuru. 

Train number 06269 Mysuru-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special, commencing the journey on January 20, will be rescheduled by 90 minutes from Mysuru. 

DEMU to MEMU

Train numbers 06511/06512 Banaswadi-Tumakuru Unreserved DEMU Express Special will be converted into MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains with effect from March 1. 

Train diversions

Train number 15023 Gorakhpur-Yeshwantpur Express, leaving Gorakhpur on January 23, will run via Gorakhpur, Gonda and Bara Banki due to infrastructure works in Lucknow-Bara Banki-Ayodhya Cantonment-Shahganj-Zafarabad sections. 

(Published 16 January 2024, 21:38 IST)
Railways Bengaluru Karnataka

