South Western Railway to operate special train for Deepavali from Bengaluru to Jodhpur

<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will operate a special train between Bengaluru and Bhagat Ki Kothi near Jodhpur for Deepavali.</p><p>Train number 06587 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Bhagat Ki Kothi will run two trips, departing from Bengaluru at 5.45 pm on October 25 and October 30, and reaching Bhagat Ki Kothi at 12.45 pm on the third day.</p><p>Train number 06588 Bhagat Ki Kothi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi at 5 am on October 28 and November 2, and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 11.30 pm the next day.</p><p>This special train will consist of 21 coaches, including four AC-2 tier, 15 AC-3 tier, two brake vans and generator cars, the press release from SWR stated.</p>