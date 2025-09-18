<p>Bengaluru: The southwest monsoon is set to pound the whole of Karnataka for the next ten days, with heavy rainfall likely this weekend, according to a senior IMD official. </p><p>While the southwest monsoon has begun to retreat from northwestern India, it's an entirely different situation in the south. </p><p>Southwest monsoon winds over peninsular India have weakened (less than 10 knots in Bengaluru) but an upper trough as high as 1.5 km is passing through North Interior Karnataka and northern Tamil Nadu. </p><p>"As a result, the whole of Karnataka will see rain over the next week to 10 days," said N Puviarasan, head of the IMD's meteorological centre in Bengaluru. </p><p>What's more, the southwest monsoon current is expected to strengthen in about four days as a cyclone builds up in the Pacific Ocean and a low-pressure area forms over the north Bay of Bengal. This will trigger heavy rains in South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, over the weekend, he explained. </p><p>On Thursday evening, Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka received widespread moderate to heavy rainfall. </p>.Heavy rains claim life in Hyderabad, Missing man found 85 km away.<p>Between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm, Bengaluru city recorded 45.9 mm of rainfall with thunderstorms, HAL airport 6 mm and the Bengaluru Urban automatic weather station 47.5 mm. </p><p>Doddathoguru, near Electronics City, logged 55 mm. </p><p>The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Yadgir, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara and Mandya districts. </p><p><strong>Monsoon withdrawal</strong></p><p>People living in Bengaluru and other parts of South Interior Karnataka may not get a break from rains anytime soon. </p><p>The southwest monsoon, which normally withdraws from the region in early October, will likely linger until mid-October. The northeast monsoon is expected to set in immediately, with little or no transition time. </p><p>"There may be no break in between," Puviarasan told <em>DH</em>. The northeast monsoon lasts until December.</p>