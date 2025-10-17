Menu
Special trains deployed to ease Diwali rush, connect Bengaluru with Goa, Jaipur & Kolkata

In the return direction, train number 06232 will depart from Jaipur at 4 am on October 21 and 28, and reach Mysuru at 3.30 am the following Thursday.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 23:50 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 23:50 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGoaKolkataJaipurDiwali

