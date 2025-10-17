<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will run the following trains connecting Bengaluru and other cities to clear the Deepavali rush: </p>.<p>Train number 07317 will leave KSR Bengaluru at 11.25 pm on October 17 and reach Vasco-Da-Gama at 2.55 pm the next day. </p>.<p>In the return direction, train number 07318 will leave Vasco-Da-Gama at 5 pm on October 18 and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 08.30 am the following day. </p>.<p>Both trains will run via Bengaluru Cantonment, SMVT Bengaluru, Hubballi, Londa and Madgaon. </p>.<p>Train number 06231 will depart from Mysuru at 11.55 pm on October 18 and 25, and reach Jaipur at 6.40 pm the following Monday. </p>.Hombale Films drops a Diwali Treat: Unveils a special trailer of Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1'.<p>In the return direction, train number 06232 will depart from Jaipur at 4 am on October 21 and 28, and reach Mysuru at 3.30 am the following Thursday. </p>.<p>The trains will run via KSR Bengaluru, Arsikere, Hubballi and Pune. </p>.<p>Train number 06233 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 4.35 pm on October 17 and reach Santragachi (Kolkata) at 11.55 pm on Saturday. </p>.<p>In the return direction, train number 06234 will depart from Santragachi at 4.30 pm on October 19 and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 2 am on Tuesday. </p>.<p>Both trains will operate via KR Puram, Katpadi, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar and Kharagpur. </p>