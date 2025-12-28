<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old man was killed after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a student in a drunken state, mowed him down in HSR Layout Sector 7 on Saturday night.</p><p>The deceased, identified as Santosh, is a native of Bailhongal in Belagavi district. He worked as a cashier at a local hotel and resided in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.</p><p>According to the HSR Layout Traffic Police, the accident took place on December 22 at the 27th Cross of HSR Layout around midnight when Santosh was walking back to his PG after having dinner with friends. </p><p>An Audi car, driven by 23-year-old Abdul Rehman, was reportedly being driven at a high speed and in a zigzag manner.</p>.Kerala doctors conduct emergency surgical procedure on road to save accident victim.<p>The vehicle veered off the lane and rammed into Santosh with such force that he was tossed several feet into the air. The car didn't stop there; it went on to crash into two other parked vehicles on the roadside, causing significant damage.</p><p>Though bystanders rushed a severely injured Santosh to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead.</p><p>The police have arrested Abdul, a BBA student and resident of HSR Layout Sector 7. Preliminary investigations revealed that the car belonged to his mother. At the time of the accident, Abdul was accompanied by a friend.</p><p>"The accused was driving recklessly. We have collected his blood samples to confirm the level of alcohol consumption, and the reports are awaited. He has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act and is in the custody" a senior police officer stated.</p>